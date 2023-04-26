Wigan Warriors: TV coverage confirmed for the Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos
Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup tie away to Leeds Rhinos will be broadcast live on BBC One.
The fixture at Headingley will take place on Saturday May 20, with coverage starting at 2:00pm ahead of a 2:30pm kick-off.
The reigning champions and their opponents are among the 12 Super League teams to enter the competition at this stage, while four Championship clubs were also involved in the draw.
Wigan will be hoping for another strong cup run, after winning the honour for a 20th time in last year’s final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The fixture against Leeds will come just a week after their Super League meeting at the DW Stadium.
Here is the full draw:
Catalans Dragons V Warrington Wolves
Castleford Tigers V Hull FC
York V London Broncos
Halifax V St Helens
Hull KR V Batley Bulldogs
Wakefield Trinity V Leigh Leopards
Leeds Rhinos V Wigan Warriors
Salford Red Devils V Huddersfield Giants