Wigan Warriors: TV coverage confirmed for the Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup tie away to Leeds Rhinos will be broadcast live on BBC One.

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read

The fixture at Headingley will take place on Saturday May 20, with coverage starting at 2:00pm ahead of a 2:30pm kick-off.

The reigning champions and their opponents are among the 12 Super League teams to enter the competition at this stage, while four Championship clubs were also involved in the draw.

Wigan will be hoping for another strong cup run, after winning the honour for a 20th time in last year’s final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wigan Warriors take on Leeds at HeadingleyWigan Warriors take on Leeds at Headingley
Wigan Warriors take on Leeds at Headingley
The fixture against Leeds will come just a week after their Super League meeting at the DW Stadium.

Here is the full draw:

Catalans Dragons V Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers V Hull FC

York V London Broncos

Halifax V St Helens

Hull KR V Batley Bulldogs

Wakefield Trinity V Leigh Leopards

Leeds Rhinos V Wigan Warriors

Salford Red Devils V Huddersfield Giants

