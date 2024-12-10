Wigan Warriors two-time Grand Final winner pictured in new club colours as he enters 19th professional season
Hull KR announced the surprise signing of the veteran hooker, who turns 37 in January, earlier in July on a one-year deal for the 2025 Super League season.
He returns to his native Yorkshire for the first time in his playing career, ending a six-year spell with Catalans Dragons, where he won the 2018 Challenge Cup and reached the Grand Final in 2023 under Steve McNamara – falling short to Matt Peet’s Warriors.
McIlorum won five major honours during his time in cherry and white, having made his professional debut in 2007. He went on to make close to 250 appearances for Wigan, winning Challenge Cups in 2011 and 2013.
He was pictured in his new Hull KR colours at training on Tuesday, and will compete for a role in the hooker department alongside Jez Litten and Bill Leyland under head coach Willie Peters.
The Super League veteran made the move from the South of France alongside fellow former Wigan star Tom Davies for 2025.
At the time of the signing announcement, the England international said: “I’m very happy to be signing with Hull KR next season. The club has been going from strength to strength over the past few years and I want to be a part of that.
“After speaking with Willie (Peters) on his ethos and the club’s ambitions I saw this as a great fit for me. Hull KR are a club striving for silverware and I’m looking forward to helping them push for success in 2025.”