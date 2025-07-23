Jack Farrimond scoring a try for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad ahead of Friday night’s clash with Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium.

Warriors fullback Jai Field failed a head injury assessment in their defeat to Hull FC last Saturday, meaning he is automatically ruled out of this week due to head injury protocol.

Field’s absence could mean a first-team debut for academy product Noah Hodkinson, who is one of two changes in Peet’s 21-man squad. The 19-year-old has impressed when representing the Reserves this year, having undertaken his first full pre-season as a professional with the first-team ahead of this season.

Elsewhere, Peet’s side are been boosted by the return of young gun Jack Farrimond, who has been included after missing the last couple of matches with a hamstring injury. If deemed fit to play, he would likely line up alongside Harry Smith in the halves. Farrimond replaces fellow academy product Kian McDermott in the 21.

Meanwhile, Zach Eckersley has retained his place in Peet’s extended squad, despite leaving the action early on against Hull FC last weekend. Eckersley is primarily a centre, but is also comfortable playing on the wing or at fullback.

As for Catalans, Warriors old-boy Joel Tomkins has officially landed the head coaching role on a permanent basis, having put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the 2027 season earlier this week.

Tomkins has made three changes to his squad, with Bayley Sironen, Jordan Dezaria and Fouad Yaha replacing Arthur Romano, Nick Cotric and Paul Seguier.

Wigan: Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin, Noah Hodkinson, Christian Wade.

Catalans: Tommy Makinson, Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Benjamin Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Tariq Sims, Ollie Partington, Alrix Da Costa, Chris Satae, Romain Navarrete, Bayley Sironen, Cesar Rouge, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Fouad Yaha, Matthieu Laguerre, Franck Maria, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Clement Martin, Leo Darrelatour, Denive Balmforth.

The Round 20 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix and SuperLeague+.