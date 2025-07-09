Jacob Douglas in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad for their clash with Huddersfield Giants upon their return to the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Peet has made one change to his squad that went down to an 18-8 defeat to Leigh Leopards last week, with young halfback Jack Farrimond being replaced by fellow academy product Jacob Douglas.

With there being no Bevan French or Farrimond to partner Harry Smith in the halves this week, it is likely that Peet will turn to Adam Keighran to play at six. The goal-kicking Australian has featured there before, so that would appear to be the most likely scenario.

Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Harvey Makin, Christian Wade and Douglas could feature for Peet’s side, having not made the cut for the matchday squad against Leigh.

As for Huddersfield, Leroy Cudjoe is in line to make his 400th appearance for his hometown club this weekend, with the Giants captain having made his debut back in 2008.

Giants prop Olly Wilson misses out on their trip to Wigan with a recurrence of an injury that has seen him miss out recently, with back-rower Sam Hewitt coming back into Luke Robinson’s 20-man squad.

The Warriors return to the Brick Community Stadium for the first time in seven weeks for a night of celebrations, which will see the club honour Sir Billy Boston’s knighthood and the Armed Forces.

Wigan (from): Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin, Christian Wade.

Huddersfield (from): Jacob Gagai, Adam Swift, Jake Bibby, Sam Halsall, Tui Lolohea, Zac Woolford, Tom Burgess, Sam Hewitt, Harry Rushton, Ash Golding, Matty English, George King, Joe Greenwood, Leroy Cudjoe, Tristan Powell, Taane Milne, Kieran Rush, George Flanagan, Jack Bibby, Matt Frawley.

The Round 18 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those who can’t attend the Sir Billy Boston tribute game, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.