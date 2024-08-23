Here’s the latest, including potential return dates where available.
1. Liam Farrell
The Warriors captain is expected to miss only a few weeks with a lower grade calf injury Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Liam Sutcliffe
The centre has been ruled out of the remainder of the season after suffering a fracture in his foot, plus some ligament damage, against Catalans Dragons last month Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. King Vuniyayawa
The prop, on loan from Salford Red Devils, is also set to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Jake Trueman
The playmaker suffered a muscle tear close to his Achilles tendon earlier this month, but could yet return this season Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
