Wigan Warriors v Hull FC latest injury news and potential return dates with key players sidelined

By Josh McAllister
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 14:01 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 14:07 BST
Wigan Warriors and Hull FC head into this weekend’s Super League Round 23 clash with a number of key players sidelined through injury.

Here’s the latest, including potential return dates where available.

1. Liam Farrell

1. Liam Farrell

The Warriors captain is expected to miss only a few weeks with a lower grade calf injury

2. Liam Sutcliffe

2. Liam Sutcliffe

The centre has been ruled out of the remainder of the season after suffering a fracture in his foot, plus some ligament damage, against Catalans Dragons last month

3. King Vuniyayawa

3. King Vuniyayawa

The prop, on loan from Salford Red Devils, is also set to miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury

4. Jake Trueman

4. Jake Trueman

The playmaker suffered a muscle tear close to his Achilles tendon earlier this month, but could yet return this season

