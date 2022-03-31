Wigan Warriors V Hull FC preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side have won five out of their opening six Super League games so far this season, as well as progressing to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a victory over Salford Red Devils last week.

They will be hoping to continue their good run and build on what they have put into place across the last few weeks.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on Hull FC this evening

Hull FC have also enjoyed a solid start to the season, winning four of their opening six league games.

Apart from their defeats against St Helens and Castleford Tigers, they have performed well on the whole.

In their last Super League outing they beat Huddersfield 14-6 at the MKM Stadium.

Meanwhile, they have also booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, after a 58-12 victory over Sheffield Eagles.

Key Man:

Jake Connor is Hull’s biggest threat and a true asset for them.

The 27-year-old has assisted 12 tries so far this season, as well as scoring three himself.

He already looks set to beat his tally from last year, where he set up 22 in total in Super League.

Previous Meetings:

The two teams met twice in the space of just over a week last season.

Wigan won the first encounter in the Super League, as Jackson Hastings, Liam Farrell and Jake Bibby scored in a 16-14 win.

Meanwhile, Hull were victorious in the Challenge Cup tie, as the Warriors lost 20-10.

Bibby was once again on the scoresheet, as was Dom Manfredi, but it proved not to be enough.

The next match between the sides came towards the end of the regular season, in what was a tight game.

Tries from Bibby and Hardaker gave Wigan a 10-0 win in East Yorkshire.

Final Thoughts:

This will be another tough game for Wigan, and are certainly set to be tested more in defence than the Salford game.