Wigan Warriors V Hull FC preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 20-18 defeat against St Helens at the Magic Weekend.

They are back at home, for what is their third meeting of the season against Hull FC.

The Opposition:

Wigan Warriors take on Hull FC at the DW Stadium

Hull FC head into this game on the back of a victory against their local rivals.

Ellis Longstaff was among the scorers, as the debutant went over for a brace in the 34-28 win against the Robins.

Prior to that they had been on the end of a huge 62-16 defeat at the hands of Leeds Rhinos, which was their fourth consecutive loss.

The Coach:

Brett Hodgson took over his current role at Hull FC last year, but had previously done other work for the club.

As a player he was a New South Wales State of Origin representative, starting at fullback.

His career on the field also saw him play for Western Suburbs, Parramatta Eels, Wests Tigers, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

Key Men:

Darnell McIntosh is Hull’s top scorer this season, with 11 tries under his belt.

Danny Houghton is another player Wigan will need to be wary of, with the 33-year-old having the most carries in Super League so far this campaign.

Previous Meetings:

It was a narrow contest when the two teams met at the DW Stadium back in March.

Jai Field claimed a brace, while Ethan Havard was also on the scoresheet for the Warriors.

In the end, a 78th minute drop-goal by Harry Smith gave Peet’s side the victory.

Meanwhile, Hull came out on top in the game at the MKM Stadium.

Tries from John Bateman, Liam Marshall, Bevan French and Liam Farrell were not enough for the Warriors, as they were defeated 31-22.

Final Thoughts:

Wigan will need to quickly bounce back from the defeat to St Helens, but it should be nothing more than a blip.

Prior to the game at St James’ Park, Peet’s side had been in excellent form, and they should easily be able to rediscover that.