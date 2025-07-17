Harvie Hil (centre) celebrates a Wigan Warriors victory with teammates Jai Field (left) and Bevan French (right)

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium.

Homegrown forwards Harvie Hill and Kian McDermott have been brought back into Peet’s 21-man squad, replacing winger Abbas Miski and prop Luke Thompson, who has been sidelined with a minor calf injury.

Bevan French (hamstring), Sam Walters (fibula) and Jack Farrimond (hamstring) remain sidelined for the Warriors.

As for Hull FC, coach John Cartwright has made three changes to his 21-man squad. Loanee Sam Eseh is ineligible to face his parent club, whilst Amir Bourouh and Ed Chamberlain are ruled out through concussion protocols.

Youngsters Ryan Westerman, Will Kirby and Cobie Wainhouse have been called up to the Black and Whites’ squad this week.

Will Pryce (hamstring), Ligi Sao (knee), John Asiata (hamstring), Jordan Lane (arm) and Liam Watts (knee) remain unavailable for FC.

Wigan: Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jacob Douglas, Harvey Makin, Kian McDermott, Christian Wade.

Hull FC: Jordan Rapana, Harvey Barron, Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe, Aidan Sezer, Herman Ese’ese, Jed Cartwright, Cade Cust, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Ashworth, Brad Fash, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Logan Moy, Jack Charles, Matty Laidlaw, Ryan Westerman, Will Kirby, Will Hutchinson, Liam Knight, Cobie Wainhouse.

The Round 19 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium, 3pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on BBC Two, Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.