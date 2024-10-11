Wigan Warriors v Hull KR early team news: 3 out through injury, key man battles to make fitness for Grand Final

By Josh McAllister
Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:58 BST
Wigan Warriors and Hull KR go head-to-head on Saturday at Old Trafford for the 2024 Super League title.

It is a first Grand Final appearance for the Robins, while the Cherry and Whites bid to make it their seventh title of the modern era – and completing a historic quadruple in a calendar year.

The veteran back-rower missed the semi-final tie against Leigh Leopards due to illness, with Matt Peet revealing post-match that the 34-year-old had been battling a virus in recent weeks. He wasn’t present for Monday’s Grand Final media launch, but has been included in Wigan’s unchanged 21-man squad for the showdown

1. Liam Farrell

The centre has not featured for the Robins since their Round 26 victory at Leigh Leopards in September due to a rib injury - and misses out in Willie Peters' Grand Final 21-man squad. The 28-year-old won two Super League titles with the Warriors in 2016 and 2018

2. Oliver Gildart

The 35-year-old has not featured since suffering a horrific ankle fracture dislocation injury in April's Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Castleford Tigers. Isa recently signed a new 12-month deal for 2025 in what will be his 10th season with the Warriors

3. Willie Isa

The star hooker suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Warrington Wolves in July

4. Brad O'Neill

Related topics:Hull KROld TraffordSuper LeagueRobins
