It is a first Grand Final appearance for the Robins, while the Cherry and Whites bid to make it their seventh title of the modern era – and completing a historic quadruple in a calendar year.
1. Liam Farrell
The veteran back-rower missed the semi-final tie against Leigh Leopards due to illness, with Matt Peet revealing post-match that the 34-year-old had been battling a virus in recent weeks. He wasn’t present for Monday’s Grand Final media launch, but has been included in Wigan’s unchanged 21-man squad for the showdown Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Oliver Gildart
The centre has not featured for the Robins since their Round 26 victory at Leigh Leopards in September due to a rib injury - and misses out in Willie Peters' Grand Final 21-man squad. The 28-year-old won two Super League titles with the Warriors in 2016 and 2018 Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Willie Isa
The 35-year-old has not featured since suffering a horrific ankle fracture dislocation injury in April's Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Castleford Tigers. Isa recently signed a new 12-month deal for 2025 in what will be his 10th season with the Warriors Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Brad O'Neill
The star hooker suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Warrington Wolves in July Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
