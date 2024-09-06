Willie Peters has a healthy squad heading into the Round 25 clash, with no notable absentees through injury.

Wigan meanwhile welcomed back captain Liam Farrell into their 21-man squad following a minor calf injury, and reigning Man of Steel Bevan French also marked his long-awaited return against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Friday’s clash could mark the first time since the Challenge Cup Final that Harry Smith, Jai Field and French have played together.

1 . Willie Isa The veteran back-rower was pictured back in training earlier this week, having suffered a fracture dislocation injury to his ankle during the Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Castleford Tigers in April Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix Photo Sales

2 . Mike Cooper The veteran prop has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment in July against Leigh Leopards, with no timeframe known Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Brad O'Neill The star hooker was ruled out of the remainder of the 2024 campaign due to an ACL injury suffered in July against Warrington Wolves Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com Photo Sales