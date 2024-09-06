Willie Peters has a healthy squad heading into the Round 25 clash, with no notable absentees through injury.
Wigan meanwhile welcomed back captain Liam Farrell into their 21-man squad following a minor calf injury, and reigning Man of Steel Bevan French also marked his long-awaited return against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.
Friday’s clash could mark the first time since the Challenge Cup Final that Harry Smith, Jai Field and French have played together.
1. Willie Isa
The veteran back-rower was pictured back in training earlier this week, having suffered a fracture dislocation injury to his ankle during the Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Castleford Tigers in April Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix
2. Mike Cooper
The veteran prop has been sidelined since failing a head injury assessment in July against Leigh Leopards, with no timeframe known Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Brad O'Neill
The star hooker was ruled out of the remainder of the 2024 campaign due to an ACL injury suffered in July against Warrington Wolves Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
4. Ryan Hampshire
The off-contract 29-year-old has played his final game for Wigan Warriors, suffering a season-ending broken arm at Headingley Stadium Photo: Dean Williams
