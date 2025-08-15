Wigan Warriors v Hull KR: 'The biggest games of the season for a reason'

Sam Walters of Wigan Warriors is tackled by Hull KR duo Elliot Minchella (left) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (right) in Round Seven of Super League

The mouthwatering battle we have been waiting for is upon us: reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors hosting league leaders Hull KR in a top-of-the-table clash in front of a bumper crowd at the Brick Community Stadium.

Hull KR and Wigan – last year’s Grand Finalists – have once again been the standout teams in Super League this year, occupying the top two spots in the league table after 21 rounds.

A win for Hull KR on Friday would all but seal their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield, whilst a victory for Wigan would see them just two points behind the Robins with five rounds of the regular campaign remaining.

"It’s important, every game is important,” said towering Warriors forward Sam Walters. “They’ve been the benchmark team this year, and they deserve to be where they are in the league.

"I want to play against the best teams every week, especially in a packed house like it is going to be on Friday. It is one I’m looking forward to; they’re the biggest games of the season for a reason, and I’m really looking forward to it.

"I feel like these next six games left of the season, every one of them is basically going to be a final, they are all top six oppositions, and they are all going to be tough games, but at the end of the day, we want those tough games.

"Personally, I just want to compete in everything and test myself physically and from a fitness point of view, because I’ve missed a bit of rugby, so this will stand me in good stead. As a team, (we want to) just keep building, we’re not the finished product yet, we’ve had some dips in the season this year, but I feel like that Warrington game, after the break, we put in a good step forward into how we want to play and how we want to build for the rest of the year.

"We’ve obviously done it before, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to do it again. We’ve got no right to do it again; we’ve got to work for it. Everyone around us is going well, and the competition is tougher this year than it’s ever been, so we’ve got to be on our game to compete at the top.”

Walters knows Wigan need to produce their A-game if they are to overcome Hull KR, just like they did in a 28-12 win at Sewell Group Craven Park back in April.

"I think they’re strong everywhere,” Walters said of Hull KR. “First and foremost, they are a good team, they work for each other on and off the ball and have that never-say-die attitude, so it’s going to be a fiery contest, so we’ve got to meet fire with fire.

"They’ve got a few key individuals as well, who can hurt you if you’re not switched on, but ultimately, I feel like it is just going to be a physical game.

“It’s going to be a tough game. I feel like every game is a tough game, but they’ve been flying, and they’re going to bring the fight. Obviously, we want to get the win, but it’s the manner of our performance as well, which we’re more bothered about than anything.”