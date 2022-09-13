Here are the previous five meetings between the two teams:
1. Leeds Rhinos 42-12 Wigan Warriors
Leeds came away with a huge victory in the last meeting between the sides back in July. Seven players went over in total for the Rhinos in the game at Headingley, while Bevan French and Jake Bibby were on the scoresheet for Wigan.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Wigan Warriors 34-12 Leeds Rhinos
Jai Field went over for a hat-trick, the last time Wigan welcomed Leeds to the DW Stadium. Sam Powell also claimed a brace, while Liam Farrell was on the scoresheet as well.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wigan Warriors 0-8 Leeds Rhinos
The 2021 season ended in disappointment for Wigan, as they were defeated 8-0 by the Rhinos. A singular try from Ash Handley and a Rhyse Martin penalty was the difference in the eliminator game at the DW Stadium.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Wigan Warriors 0-14 Leeds Rhinos
In last year's regular season meeting at the DW Stadium, Brad Dwyer and Richie Myler both score in a 14-0 victory for the Rhinos.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com