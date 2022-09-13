News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors face Leeds Rhinos on Friday night

Wigan Warriors V Leeds Rhinos: Here are the five most recent meetings between the two teams ahead of Friday's play-off semi-final

Wigan Warriors welcome Leeds Rhinos to the DW Stadium on Friday night in the first semi-final of the Super League play-offs.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:19 pm

Here are the previous five meetings between the two teams:

1. Leeds Rhinos 42-12 Wigan Warriors

Leeds came away with a huge victory in the last meeting between the sides back in July. Seven players went over in total for the Rhinos in the game at Headingley, while Bevan French and Jake Bibby were on the scoresheet for Wigan.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Wigan Warriors 34-12 Leeds Rhinos

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick, the last time Wigan welcomed Leeds to the DW Stadium. Sam Powell also claimed a brace, while Liam Farrell was on the scoresheet as well.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Wigan Warriors 0-8 Leeds Rhinos

The 2021 season ended in disappointment for Wigan, as they were defeated 8-0 by the Rhinos. A singular try from Ash Handley and a Rhyse Martin penalty was the difference in the eliminator game at the DW Stadium.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Warriors 0-14 Leeds Rhinos

In last year's regular season meeting at the DW Stadium, Brad Dwyer and Richie Myler both score in a 14-0 victory for the Rhinos.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
