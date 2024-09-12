Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos latest injury news and potential return dates as Brad Arthur’s side suffers blow

By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:49 BST
Wigan Warriors will host Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium in the penultimate game of the regular Super League campaign.

Brad Arthur’s side will be hoping to punch their way into the top six with a win over the reigning champions, who have one hand on retaining the League Leaders’ Shield following their recent 24-20 win over Hull KR.

Here’s the latest injury news ahead of the Super League Round 26 clash.

.

1. The latest injury news ahead of Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

.

2. Lachie Miller

The Australian full-back became Leeds' latest injury blow, who could have suffered a season-ending hamstring injury if the Rhinos don't make the play-offs Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

3. Ash Handley

The winger will play no further part in 2024 with a wrist injury Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

4. Tom Holroyd

The forward's season was brought to a premature end with concussion-related issues Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

