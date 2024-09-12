Brad Arthur’s side will be hoping to punch their way into the top six with a win over the reigning champions, who have one hand on retaining the League Leaders’ Shield following their recent 24-20 win over Hull KR.
Here’s the latest injury news ahead of the Super League Round 26 clash.
1. The latest injury news ahead of Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
. Photo: SWPix/Getty
2. Lachie Miller
The Australian full-back became Leeds' latest injury blow, who could have suffered a season-ending hamstring injury if the Rhinos don't make the play-offs Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Ash Handley
The winger will play no further part in 2024 with a wrist injury Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Tom Holroyd
The forward's season was brought to a premature end with concussion-related issues Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
