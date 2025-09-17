Adam Keighran of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made one change to his 21-man squad ahead of Friday’s clash with Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium in the final round of the regular Super League campaign.

Peet opted to rotate his matchday line-up for their 62-6 hammering of Castleford Tigers last Friday, but has only made one change to his extended squad this week, with Adam Keighran coming in for young winger Jacob Douglas.

Keighran has been playing through the pain barrier a little bit over the last couple of months with a knee injury, so Peet and Co took the opportunity to give him a well-earned rest last time out. The Australian goal-kicker is also on 5.5 disciplinary points, meaning he sits just 0.5 under the six-point threshold that would result in a one-match ban.

Harry Smith, Liam Farrell and Liam Byrne could also come back into the Warriors’ matchday line-up this week, having been rested against Castleford.

As for Leeds, coach Brad Arthur has made three changes to his 21-man squad following their defeat to Catalans Dragons last time out, with key trio Lachie Miller, Ryan Hall and Andy Ackers all ruled out through injury.

Meanwhile, young prop Tom Nicholson-Watton returns from injury, whilst ex-Warrior Joe Shorrocks is available for selection again after serving his suspension. Rising star Presley Cassell also returns to Arthur’s extended squad.

The Rhinos remain without Jake Connor (rib), Ash Handley (groin), Alfie Edgell (foot), Ethan Clark-Wood (shoulder), Cameron Smith (back) and Maika Sivo (knee).

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond.

Leeds: Harry Newman, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Ned McCormack, Max Simpson, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell, Chris Hankinson, Joe Shorrocks.

The Round 27 Super League fixture takes place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports + Main Channel.