Wigan Warriors star Jai Field in action against Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards have both named their 21-man squads ahead of their Super League semi-final clash, which is scheduled to take place on Friday evening.

Wigan are scheduled to host neighbours Leigh in a Battle of the Borough derby at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday, 8pm kick-off, with a spot in the Grand Final at Old Trafford up for grabs.

Warriors coach Matt Peet has named an unchanged 21-man squad from the one that beat Leeds Rhinos 22-6 a fortnight ago in the final round of the regular Super League campaign.

Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, and Jack Farrimond could potentially come back into Wigan’s matchday line-up, having not featured in the win over Leeds last time out.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peet confirmed they had no fresh injury concerns. Only Tom Forber is the only member of the first-team squad currently sidelined, with the 22-year-old hooker, who played in last year’s Grand Final win at Old Trafford, having undergone surgery on a wrist injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

"I can’t complain there,” Peet replied when asked about squad selection and the fitness of his squad. “We've been tested through the year, but credit to our performance staff and the work the players do. We’re in good shape.”

Meanwhile, Leigh coach Adrian Lam has also named an unchanged 21-man squad from their 26-10 win over Wakefield Trinity last Friday.

Aaron Pene, Ethan O’Neill, Ben McNamara and Andy Badrock could come back into Leigh’s 17-man squad on matchday, having missed out in the play-off win over Wakefield last weekend.

Wigan: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond.

Leigh: Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Frankie Halton, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Aaron Pene, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Keanan Brand, Ethan O’Neill, Andy Badrock, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, Joe Ofahengaue.

The Super League semi-final is scheduled to take place at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, 8pm kick-off.