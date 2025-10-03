Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam (left) and Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet (right) shake hands

Having worked together for a spell, there is plenty of mutual respect between Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet and his Leigh Leopards counterpart Adrian Lam ahead of Friday night’s Super League semi-final.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough rivals Wigan and Leigh will go head-to-head at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening, with a place in next weekend’s Grand Final up for grabs – just as they did this time last year.

On that occasion, the Warriors cruised through to Old Trafford with a 38-0 win over the Leopards, beating Hull KR in the Grand Final to secure an unprecedented Grand Slam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this time around, Leigh make the trip across the borough having already beaten Wigan twice this year, and having finished third in the regular campaign – the club’s highest-ever finish in Super League.

Now head coach of his hometown club Wigan, Peet spent a couple of years as an assistant to Lam during the latter’s reign at the helm of the Warriors.

When asked what he’d learned from that time working alongside Lam during his press conference on Tuesday, Peet replied: “The balance between trying to improve players technically and tactically, whilst supporting and understanding them as people.

"Lammy does a great job of that, which is why he manages to get the best out of his players. He's an experienced coach who understands you can't treat every player the same. That's something I've tried to learn from him, but there's so much stuff, you know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a privilege to work with him – he supported me and still does, so I think he is obviously very experienced, he has worked with world-class teams as a player and a coach, and he understands when to turn up the intensity and when to back off and allow the players space and time. I think it’s clear that every team he has coached has enjoyed playing for him.”

Lam’s spell in charge of the Warriors came between 2019 and 2021. The Papua New Guinean led the club to the League Leaders’ Shield in 2020 before his side lost to St Helens in the Grand Final due to that Jack Welsby try.

Lam left the Warriors at the end of the 2021 campaign and was then appointed as Leigh head coach ahead of the following season.

Speaking in his press conference earlier this week, Lam paid tribute to the ‘great job’ Peet has done with Wigan so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was learning along the way,” Lam said when recalling working alongside Peet. “I think his understanding of the Wigan system, having come through with the junior programmes and systems there (is great).

“Anyone who’s come through a system from scratch is certainly in a better position than most coaches, and at the time, we had some really good coaches there – Sean O’Loughlin, Matt Peet, John Winder. They were all contributing to the success of the club. Now, they’ve got (Paul) Deacon, who’s come in and Tommy Leuluai, that’s added to that.

“Matty’s done a great job there over the last couple of years, and there’s certainly no shortage of coaches there that are quality.”

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leigh Leopards as stacked bench options discussed