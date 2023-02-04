Wigan Warriors V Salford Red Devils preview: Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sam Powell's testimonial match

The majority of the senior team will be in action for the first time in 2023, with the recent trips to Whitehaven and Barrow featuring mainly younger players.

As well as being part of the preparations for the upcoming Super League campaign, Sunday’s game will have added meaning to it, as it forms part of Sam Powell’s testimonial celebrations.

Sam Powell

Wigan Warriors take on Salford Red Devils in Sam Powell's testimonial game

The hooker has been awarded a testimonial year for 10 years of service to Wigan and rugby league, with a number of events taking place throughout the season.

He made his senior debut in cherry and white in a victory over Hull FC at the DW Stadium back in 2012.

The Warriors will wear specially designed shirts for Sunday’s game.

These have been designed by Powell himself and includes certain details that are personal to him.

It features a round neck with a broad cherry and white hoop, which is similar to the shirt from his debut season.

Meanwhile, it has a intricate sleeve design, with a Poppy, Rose and Lily pattern to represent his three daughters.

The opposition

Salford finished sixth in the Super League table last season, picking up 14 wins in 27 games.

In the play-offs, they were defeated in the semi-finals 19-12 by St Helens, who went on to beat Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford the following week.

They head into this weekend’s game on the back of a 26-22 victory over Swinton Lions in their previous pre-season outing.

Key men

Brodie Croft was named as Man of Steel last season, after enjoying an impressive campaign, which saw him assist 25 tries.

The Red Devils have plenty of other attacking threats, including Ken Sio who scored on 26 occasions last season.

The coach

Paul Rowley is heading into his second season at the AJ Bell Stadium.

During his playing career, he spent two stints with Leigh, as well as spending time with Halifax and Huddersfield.

He became permanent head coach of the Centurions in 2012 and was named Championship Coach of the Season in his first year.