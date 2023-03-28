News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors V St Helens: Good Friday Derby ticket sales hit 20,000

Ticket sales for the Good Friday Derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens have hit 20,000.

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Mar 2023, 19:27 BST- 1 min read

The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on April 7 (K.O. 3pm), as part of Super League’s Rivals Round.

This will be the first home Good Friday fixture for the Warriors since 2019, with tickets selling fast.

Wigan have already announced the South Stand is sold-out for the game, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Wigan Warriors welcome St Helens to the DW Stadium on Good Friday
The last Good Friday clash at the DW Stadium saw an attendance of 22,050, while in 2017 it was 23,390, and in 2015 it was 24,054.

