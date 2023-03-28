Wigan Warriors V St Helens: Good Friday Derby ticket sales hit 20,000
Ticket sales for the Good Friday Derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens have hit 20,000.
The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on April 7 (K.O. 3pm), as part of Super League’s Rivals Round.
This will be the first home Good Friday fixture for the Warriors since 2019, with tickets selling fast.
Wigan have already announced the South Stand is sold-out for the game, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
The last Good Friday clash at the DW Stadium saw an attendance of 22,050, while in 2017 it was 23,390, and in 2015 it was 24,054.