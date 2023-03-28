The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on April 7 (K.O. 3pm), as part of Super League’s Rivals Round.

This will be the first home Good Friday fixture for the Warriors since 2019, with tickets selling fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan have already announced the South Stand is sold-out for the game, which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Wigan Warriors welcome St Helens to the DW Stadium on Good Friday