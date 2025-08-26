Bryn Hargreaves in action for St Helens in 2010

A legends game to celebrate the life of former Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Bradford Bulls prop Bryn Hargreaves is being organised.

Hargreaves sadly passed away in the USA in 2022 at the young age of 37.

In tribute to Hargreaves and to celebrate his life, a game between St Helens and Wigan legends will take place on Sunday, November 16, at Wigan St Patricks ARLFC.

Organisers are on the lookout for any legends who may have played alongside Hargreaves during his time with Wigan or Saints to play in this testimonial match. They have already got a number of names signed up to play, and a former Super League referee will be in charge on the day.

The game is a two-touch tackle, with the line-ups being officially announced nearer the time.

Organisers are also on the lookout for sponsorship surrounding the event. For anyone who may be interested in sponsoring, please email [email protected].

Hargreaves came through the famed youth ranks at his hometown club Wigan before making his first-team debut in 2004.

Hargreaves made 33 appearances for Wigan between 2004 and 2006, and even enjoyed a brief loan spell with Leigh.

The Wigan-born prop crossed Billinge Hill to join St Helens ahead of the 2007 season, where he would go on to play 115 games in the Red V over four seasons, featuring in Saints’ 2007 World Club Challenge and 2008 Challenge Cup final victories, as well as three Grand Final defeats at Old Trafford.

Hargreaves then spent the final two years of his career with Bradford Bulls. He called time on his rugby league career in 2012 and later emigrated to America.