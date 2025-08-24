Bevan French (left) and Kaide Ellis (right) of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors regained second spot in the Super League table thanks to a 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with Bevan French starring on his return to action.

The reigning champions have leapfrogged St Helens to regain second spot in the table, with Matt Peet’s side reducing the deficit to just four points behind league leaders Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Wigan are still two points above third-placed St Helens following the conclusion of Round 23.

The Warriors were 18-2 at half-time thanks to first half tries from Adam Keighran, Bevan French and Zach Eckersley.

Wigan scored five unanswered tries in the second half through Junior Nsemba, Jai Field, Eckersley, Liam Marshall and Sam Walters to seal a stunning 44-2 victory over play-off hopefuls Wakefield.

Team News

Wigan coach Matt Peet made two changes to his side that lost narrowly to Hull KR last time out. French made his first appearance in almost two months after recovering from a calf injury, whilst Junior Nsemba returned to action after missing last week through head injury protocols. French and Nsemba replaced Abbas Miski and Tyler Dupree in the 17-man squad, with the latter being named as 18th man.

As for Wakefield, coach Daryl Powell was able to welcome back star man Tom Johnstone, who has also been absent for almost two months with a groin injury.

Match Report

Wigan build pressure straight from kick-off, with Harry Smith’s last-tackle plays pinning Wakefield to their own line a number of times in the opening 10 minutes.

Liam Marshall went over for Wigan in the 10th minute, but it was pulled back by referee Chris Kendall for a knock-on earlier in the passage.

But Wigan did open the scoring just five minutes later when Keighran raced onto a tidy little grubber from French to touch down. Keighran converted his own effort.

You could tell French was enjoying himself in his first game back. Midway through the first half, he dabbed a little grubber through, which hit the post pads and bounced back into his arms to score. Smith converted to five Wigan a 12-0 lead.

Peet’s side extended their lead on the half-hour mark when French produced a fine offload to Liam Farrell, who then shifted it onto the winger Eckersley, who dived over in the corner. Smith added the extras from the touchline to put the hosts in an 18-0 advantage.

The Warriors produced some excellent defence in the first half, with Smith, Jake Wardle and Marshall forcing Wakefield winger Lachlan Walmsley into touch in back-to-back sets.

Wakefield added their first points on the afternoon on the stroke of half-time through a Max Jowitt penalty, but it was Wigan who were 18-2 to the good at half-time.

The Warriors extended their lead shortly after the second half restart as Marshall broke away down the left and threw it inside to Nsemba, who scored on his return to action. Smith’s conversion made the score 24-2.

Wigan prop Harvie Hill had to leave the field for a head injury assessment in the 52nd minute, which he then passed and was able to return.

The Cherry and Whites got their fifth try of the afternoon when Mago burst through a gap in the Trinity defence to then lay it on a plate for Field to dart over. Smith converted to put the hosts 30-2 ahead.

Wigan prop Ethan Havard was sent to the sin-bin on the hour mark for a high shot on Wakefield winger Walmsley, who had to leave the field for a head injury assessment, which he then passed and later returned.

The hosts extended their lead in the 66th minute when the ball went down the right from French to Farrell to Eckersley, who got his second of the afternoon. Smith failed to convert, but they were 34-2 to the good.

Wigan scored two tries in the final seven minutes of the game through Marshall and Walters, with Smith converting the latter to secure an impressive 44-2 victory for the Warriors on home soil.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam byrne, Sam Walters, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Tyler Dupree.

Tries: Keighran, French, Eckersley (2), Nsemba, Field, Marshall, Walters

Goals: Keighran 1/1, Smith 5/7

Wakefield: Max Jowitt; Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Oliver Pratt, Tom Johnstone; Jake Trueman, Mason Lino; Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Matty Storton, Josh Griffin, Isaiah Vagana, Jay Pitts. Subs: Renouf Atoni, Mathieu Cozza, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili. 18th man: Josh Rourke.

Tries:

Goals: Jowitt 1/1

Referee: Chris Kendall Attendance: 13,932