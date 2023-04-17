Wigan Warriors' Vicky Molyneux discusses her future with England Women
Wigan Warriors’ Victoria Molyneux says she is hoping to appear in England’s upcoming mid-season international against France.
The fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on April 29 will be Stu Barrow’s first game as coach, and forms the first part of a double-header, with the men’s team also in action.
Molyneux featured three times for England at the recent Rugby League World Cup, and after considering retirement following the semi-final defeat to New Zealand; she is now determined to represent her country again.
“On the back of that tournament, I am coming to the end of my career,” she said.
“Whether I’ve got one, two or three seasons left, I don’t know.
“I’m taking each year as it comes.
“There were thoughts that I might retire after the World Cup because you want to finish on something big, as it’s such a tough decision to make, however I’ve worked hard on my fitness.
“I’m feeling strong and I’m feeling good, so I’ll let my body decide when it’s time to give up.
“I’m hoping to feature in that England game.”
Meanwhile, Molyneux is also dreaming of success with Wigan.
Kris Ratcliffe’s side started their Super League season with a 22-22 draw against Warrington Wolves at Victoria Park.
This weekend, the Challenge Cup group stage get underway, with the Warriors taking on Cardiff Demons away from home.
This year’s final will be played alongside the conclusion of the men’s competition and the 1895 Cup as part of a triple-header on August 12.
“The prospect of being at Wembley is great,” Molyneux added.
“I remember being a kid watching the Challenge Cup finals there.
“My dad was a touch judge and has been on the line at those games.
“It’s what dreams are made of.
“We finished last season strong, and we showed that we can compete.
“The chances of getting there are in our favour.”
Following their game at Cardiff University Llanrumney, Wigan also face Featherstone Rovers (May 7, Millennium Stadium) and Salford Red Devils (May 21, Robin Park Arena) in their remaining group stage fixtures, before turning their attention back to Super League.