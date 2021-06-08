Wigan Warriors waiting to discover if game goes ahead due to Covid-19 cases

Wigan are waiting on news

They trained as usual today but a scheduled press conference for this afternoon was postponed until tomorrow as they wait to hear from the RFL whether the match will still place.

The Giants have reported at least five positive cases - any more than six of a first-team squad, and a club can choose to postpone a match without forfeiting the game.

Track and trace protocols are being followed as well as other Covid-19 measures, such as additional testing, to decide whether the game can go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even if the Giants decide to play the match, the RFL could overrule them and close down their facility following the outbreak, and choose to postpone the game.

Any postponement would be frustrating for both clubs given they had last weekend off due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and their previous matches had been heavy league defeats.