'Wigan Warriors were courageous': Adrian Lam reacts to win at Salford

Jackson Hastings applauds the fans

The Warriors head coach was relieved to take the two points which preserved his team’s winning start to the season.

He said: “I thought we were courageous and held on together during difficult periods of that game. You can’t coach that at training. I think there were plenty of reasons why it was an ugly win but I don’t want to go down that path. We’ve won seven out of seven.”

Despite only leading in the game for three minutes, Lam said he knew which aspects of his team’s performance need addressing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I knew it was going to go down to the wire. It’s a long season and I can’t get angry at everything we do wrong. We are going to have days like that. I applaud the players for hanging in there together. That will come back to reward us.”

Lam paid tribute to prop Brad Singleton who scored a try in each half. He said: “I’m really happy for Brad. He scored two simple tries but he also charged down a field goal attempt which was massive for us.”