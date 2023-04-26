News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors Wheelchair head coach discusses the impact of the Rugby League World Cup and his involvement in the sport

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair head coach Phil Roberts believes the Rugby League World Cup has had a noticeable impact on the sport.

By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Interest in the wheelchair game grew throughout last year’s tournament, with a crowd of 4,526 inside Manchester Central to watch England’s victory over France in the final.

Roberts states attendances have also started to grow for Super League fixtures.

“This time last year we played our first game at Robin Park and probably had around 30 or 40 people watching,” he said.

Phil Roberts is the head coach of Wigan Warriors WheelchairPhil Roberts is the head coach of Wigan Warriors Wheelchair
“This year, we had a couple of hundred- it was a brilliant atmosphere.

“Everyone is asking about the game.

“The fan village is open before every home match, so we always make sure that we’re there and that we have a presence.

“There’s some impetus now the game has had the certain level of publicity it deserves.

England won the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup last yearEngland won the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup last year
“We knew if it had the right platform then the sport would engage people.

“It’s been a slow burner but the World Cup did give it a spark.

“I can recall coming back from Australia in 2008, and there was some brief interest, but nothing like the platform we’ve got now.”

Roberts says he loves being a part of wheelchair rugby league, and is delighted to be able to represent Wigan.

“The sport has been huge in my life,” he added.

“There’s been a couple of periods where because of my disability I’ve been out of work, so alongside my family, wheelchair rugby league has kept me motivated.

“It keeps me fit and keeps me healthy, as well as providing me with discipline and focus.

“It began for me watching the old Boots N All programme, and one the sections was Phil Clarke down at Robin Park with what was then Wigan and District Wheelchair Sports Club.

“I saw this and thought ‘wow, they’re playing rugby league in wheelchairs.’

“I had to get down there and have a look, and it just took off from there.

“I was already coaching the community game, and that progression just naturally followed.

“There have been times when I’ve just been a player, which is nice because you can just take one of your hats off to concentrate on playing, but when you are an experienced coach you can’t help analysing things.

“Over the years I’ve played for a number of different clubs, but then I found out that Wigan were starting their own wheelchair team.

“I’ve followed the club since I was a boy, I stood on the terraces at Central Park, so it was an absolute no brainer to join them.

“The level of inclusivity is huge, where you can have both disabled and non-disabled players together.”

The Warriors have played three games so far this season, with one victory and two defeats.

They started the campaign with a 59-45 win against reigning champions Halifax Panthers.

World Cup winner Declan Roberts was in fine form, as he posted 25 points.

Following that, Wigan have been on the end of back-to-back defeats.

They were beaten 50-38 by Leeds Rhinos, before suffering a 62-28 Magic Round loss to Halifax at the University of Birmingham.

