Wigan Warriors Wheelchair reach first-ever Challenge Cup final to set up mouth-watering showdown
Player/coach Chris Greenhalgh crossed for a hat-trick as his side defeated three-time cup winners Leeds Rhinos 48-30, with the final to take place at the Institute of Sport in Sheffield on June 1.
Adam Rigby and Jack Heggie both bagged braces alongside a try Declan Roberts, who was also perfect from the tee in the triumph.
“On the whole, as a team we did very well,” Greenhalgh reflected.
“We controlled what we could control and I am proud of the players for closing it out and playing smart.
“It’s our first Challenge Cup final and with the men’s team in the running game winning as well, it is a big deal for the club as a whole.
“It’s a great opportunity and a privilege to be there and it’s a chance to play in the biggest game in rugby league.”
Greenhalgh is a Bolton Wanderers fan and turned down the chance to watch them in their League One play-off final at Wembley, although Ian Evatt’s side fell to a 2-0 defeat to Oxford United in the capital.
The coach continued: “Getting Wigan to a Challenge Cup final is huge. One of the nice things about this team is we are a team - we make sacrifices for each other and it [not going to Wembley] was just another one.”
Wigan will look to avenge their previous 68-28 defeat to Catalans in the European Wheelchair Rugby League Club Championship, with the French outfit having also lifted their first Challenge Cup title last year over Leeds.
