Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Phil Roberts' side defeated by Leeds Rhinos as they discover play-off fate

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were defeated 76-52 by Leeds Rhinos in their final game of the regular season.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:00 pm

Matt Wooloff was one of three players in the match to go over for a hat-trick, while Mark Williams claimed a brace.

Meanwhile, Phil Roberts, Adam Rigby, Declan Roberts and Nathan Roberts were all on the scoresheet as well for the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were defeated by Leeds Rhinos (Credit: Darren Greenhalgh)

Leeds were ahead for the majority of the game, as they confirmed their League Leaders title, which means Wigan will now travel to Halifax for their play-off semi-final.

