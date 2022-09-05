Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Phil Roberts' side defeated by Leeds Rhinos as they discover play-off fate

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Wooloff was one of three players in the match to go over for a hat-trick, while Mark Williams claimed a brace.

Meanwhile, Phil Roberts, Adam Rigby, Declan Roberts and Nathan Roberts were all on the scoresheet as well for the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were defeated by Leeds Rhinos (Credit: Darren Greenhalgh)

