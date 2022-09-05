Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Phil Roberts' side defeated by Leeds Rhinos as they discover play-off fate
Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were defeated 76-52 by Leeds Rhinos in their final game of the regular season.
By Amos Wynn
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:00 pm
Matt Wooloff was one of three players in the match to go over for a hat-trick, while Mark Williams claimed a brace.
Meanwhile, Phil Roberts, Adam Rigby, Declan Roberts and Nathan Roberts were all on the scoresheet as well for the Warriors.
