Declan Roberts went over five times in the end-to-end occasion, which was close from start to finish.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Norris was also amongst the scorers, as he claimed a hat-trick, while Mark Wooloff got two and Adam Rigby added the other.

With Wigan trailing by two points heading into the final stages of the game, a late penalty from Roberts helped to secure a point.