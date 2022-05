Declan Roberts scored a hat-trick after less than 10 minutes, as he went on to score seven in total throughout the game.

He was also on hand to convert all 15 of the Warriors’ tries, as they put in a dominant display against their Yorkshire opponents.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair