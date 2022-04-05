Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Phil Roberts' side return to winning ways with a victory over North Wales Crusaders
Wigan Warriors Wheelchair returned to winning ways with a 92-54 victory away to North Wales Crusaders.
By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:30 pm
Declan Roberts enjoyed an impressive afternoon, after he went over for four tries, scoring 41 points in total for his side.
Adam Rigby and Mark Williams both completed hat-tricks, while Jack Heggie and Matt Wooloff scored two each to help Wigan bounce back from last week’s defeat to Halifax.
Phil Roberts and Shaun Gash were the other players on the scoresheet for the Warriors in the victory.