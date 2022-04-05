Wigan Warriors Wheelchair roundup: Phil Roberts' side return to winning ways with a victory over North Wales Crusaders

Declan Roberts enjoyed an impressive afternoon, after he went over for four tries, scoring 41 points in total for his side.

Adam Rigby and Mark Williams both completed hat-tricks, while Jack Heggie and Matt Wooloff scored two each to help Wigan bounce back from last week’s defeat to Halifax.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair returned to winning ways at the weekend