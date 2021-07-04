'Wigan Warriors will turn it around soon... I know it in my heart', says Adrian Lam

Action from tonight's derby

Their 24-6 derby defeat at St Helens was their fifth loss in a row, and seen them drop from top spot to sixth in the table.

Lam's side trailed 18-0 at half-time but managed to 'draw the second-half', even when they had several minutes down to 11 players.

They may be encouraged by the fact five of their next six matches are against the bottom four in the league, while they also have more home games than away during the rest of the campaign.

And Lam said: "I know in my heart we'll turn the corner very soon and when we do we'll get on a roll.

"The last month has been really difficult, we've lost confidence, we're in a bit of a rut, and the only way you can get through that are with the players and staff who have got into this position.

"It's five losses in a row, it's not ideal, we don't want to be there.

"But I know in my heart, we'll go on a roll. I know that. I can sense and feel it from our actions.

"I was proud of our players, we were courageous on a four-day turnaround.

"The players are working hard every week, if we keep putting in that effort we'll get back to winning terms.

"I was really proud of our aggression and there were signs we will turn the corner very soon."

Lam lost five in a row as Wigan coach in early 2019 but they recovered and finished the season one game short of the Grand Final.

"It was a similar situation back then with a lot of senior players out, and that's the key - the players who aren't playing are senior players," said the coach, who should welcome back Tony Clubb, Zak Hardaker and John Bateman this month, with Dom Manfredi and Jai Field to follow.

"And those who are playing - like Gildart and Marshall haven't played many games, and the list goes on.