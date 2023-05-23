Wigan Warriors’ Willie Isa discusses what rugby league needs to do to continue its growth

The Wigan Warriors second-rower wants the sport to publicise the people involved on a bigger scale, in order to present the personalities of those out on the field.

Isa is positive about the future of the game, but would like to see a number of things done slightly differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to showcase what we’ve got,” he said.

Willie Isa

“People say it’s a northern game, but it’s more than that.

“You can see the effects of the strong derby games, and I’m someone who thinks teams should just play twice a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about the meaning of it, and if you do it too often it’s natural that it loses that.

“I’m for whatever direction the game wants to go in- we’ve got to enjoy the process.

“I can’t talk on behalf of all the players, but most of us think we’ve got a great product.

“We’ve got athletes who can showcase and advertise our game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also got characters who come from the working class towns that we are based in.

“There’s a deeper story in each player and I think they need to be told.

“There are people behind each person that drive them to be rugby league players in England.

“We need to grab hold of that and put it in front of people to see what our game is really about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It represents fair and honest people.

“We need a strong leader to take it forward.

“As players I wish we had an independent union so we can have a say.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby league is currently preparing to undergo a period of change under the guidance of IMG.

Earlier this year, the Rugby League Council voted in favour of club grading.

The sport’s decision-making body, which comprises representatives from all three professional competitions and the community game, backed the first recommendation from their strategic partner.