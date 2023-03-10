News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors: Willie Isa provides update following nasty lip injury in the defeat to Catalans Dragons

Willie Isa has taken to social media after suffering a nasty lip injury in Wigan Warriors’ defeat to Catalans Dragons.

By Amos Wynn
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 9:41pm

The 34-year-old had to come off for a large of the chunk of the game on Thursday night, with blood pouring from his mouth.

Isa has updated fans on how he is doing, and states he’ll be ready to go again next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He wrote: “Disappointed with last night’s result but we go again next week.

Most Popular

“Thanks to everyone for the well-being messages. I’m fine and will be good to go next Friday.

“PS - topman Prof Brookes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Ex-Wigan Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins to retire at the end of the season

On Twitter, Isa shared also a photo from the match showing the injury, as well as one of him at home alongside a pack of 7UP- which is no doubt a reference to a recent Premier League result, with the second-rower being a well-known Liverpool fan.

Willie Isa
Willie Isa
Willie Isa

Following Thursday’s 18-10 defeat, the Warriors will now prepare to take on Huddersfield Giants next Friday (K.O. 7.45pm).

Willie IsaCatalans DragonsPremier LeagueLiverpoolHuddersfield Giants