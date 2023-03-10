Wigan Warriors: Willie Isa provides update following nasty lip injury in the defeat to Catalans Dragons
Willie Isa has taken to social media after suffering a nasty lip injury in Wigan Warriors’ defeat to Catalans Dragons.
The 34-year-old had to come off for a large of the chunk of the game on Thursday night, with blood pouring from his mouth.
Isa has updated fans on how he is doing, and states he’ll be ready to go again next week.
He wrote: “Disappointed with last night’s result but we go again next week.
“Thanks to everyone for the well-being messages. I’m fine and will be good to go next Friday.
“PS - topman Prof Brookes.”
On Twitter, Isa shared also a photo from the match showing the injury, as well as one of him at home alongside a pack of 7UP- which is no doubt a reference to a recent Premier League result, with the second-rower being a well-known Liverpool fan.
Following Thursday’s 18-10 defeat, the Warriors will now prepare to take on Huddersfield Giants next Friday (K.O. 7.45pm).