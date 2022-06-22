Matty Peet’s side return to the DW Stadium for the first time since April, for the game against Toulouse on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm).

Isa states he is excited to be back at home in front of the Wigan fans.

He said: “The season has been great so far, but the break probably came at the right time as it just allowed us to have a rest.

Willie Isa is looking forward to returning to the DW Stadium

“The boys have been able to get away from it all and reflect on the first half of the year.

“It was good to see the boys visit some different locations, and a few of the guys bumped into each other.

“Everyone has come back with a smile, and the weather definitely helps, so we can’t complain.

“I’m no different from the other lads, we definitely benefited from the rest.

“We should be proud of what we’ve done so far as a group. Now, we’ve got to kick on and see where the second half takes us.

“We’ve played away games for a good chunk of the season, and hopefully we can see all of our fans come out this week.

“They haven’t seen us at home for a long time, and I think as players it is important that we give them a good performance.

“They’ve been rock solid for us in the last few weeks, they are always supporting us, and being optimistic. All our boys are looking forward to playing in front of them.

“If we do our bit and enjoy our rugby then the fans will back us. They are vital to our team.”

The last time the Warriors faced Toulouse they needed a late Harry Smith drop-goal to come away from France with a 29-28 win.

“Obviously we played them earlier in the year and they made it a great game for the neutral, but not for us,” Isa added.

“I’m sure they are looking forward to coming over and playing well at a great stadium in front of the Wigan crowd.

“They’ve got some good individual players in there, so when they click as a team and start playing their free flowing rugby league, you don’t want to be the team against them.

“It’s an important game for us, because we are playing at the DW for the first time in a long time.

“We all have a part to play. When I’m given a chance I know I can contribute to the team and help them out the best I can.”

Ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, Wigan will remember and pay tribute to the heroes who have served and continue to serve the country.

Isa hopes the Warriors can produce a good performance to mark the occasion.

“What we do is nothing compared to what they sacrifice for us,” he stated.

“Everyday we live a good life because of the time they have served, so I’m grateful.

“I have lots of respect for them and the current soldiers