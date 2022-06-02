The 33-year-old is a co-captain for Game of Our Lives’ Humane Ukraine charity campaign, which is led by Danish international footballer Nadia Nadim.

Isa is urging people to get involved in different ways and states it was a no brainer for him to join other ambassadors on the platform to champion this particular cause.

He said: “I was motivated to get involved because I can’t imagine the pain and suffering of what mainly women and children are going through at this time.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie Isa

“A few weeks before the war started they were living normal lives, to now, fleeing with nothing more than a small bag, while all the fathers and the men are fighting and protecting what’s left of Ukraine.

“Families have been torn apart and millions of them have nowhere to sleep, and are traumatised. There’s also been issues with human trafficking. It’s not easy to comprehend or to think about it.

“They can’t enjoy the basic things of life, like making sandwiches, exercising, working, spending time with their friends, because they are fleeing war. How does that work? Their lives have just been turned upside down.

“I find it very disturbing to think that a country where people lived normal lives are now escaping for their lives.

“That’s why I got involved. Humane Ukraine is a compassionate response team, supporting those people.

“It’s captained by Nadia Nadim, and I’m a co-captain with other influential people in a sporting culture.

“We are asking every fan to join and give a little time to help. That’s what it’s all about, fighting together for change.

“This whole platform is about giving time. Not everyone can do this physically because people are very busy and have their own troubles as well.

“Time is a precious thing these days but I always find that everyone is on their phones at some point, and you can use some of that time to give back. That’s what we are asking for.”

Isa says the Game of Our Lives platform provides people with a number of different ways to help out and play their part.

“It’s easy to get involved,” he added.

“You just go to the website, and you’ll see our team. All you’ve got to do is sign in, then you can donate, fundraise, sign petitions or share information. There’s plenty of ways to help and little fun activities.

“If people can sit down while they’re having coffee, and instead of scrolling through Instagram, spend an hour, half an hour, 15 minutes each day on the platform.

“When I’m on my own I’ll go on it and spend a bit of time. What’s amazing about it is you can help people directly.

“This can be precious to the people of Ukraine. It’s certainly the best thing for me to help people directly right now. Every little bit helps.”