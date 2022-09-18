Wigan Warriors win Reserves Grand Final with a victory over Wakefield Trinity at Robin Park Arena

The winger went over for all three in the opening 40 minutes, as John Winder’s side completed an unbeaten season.

Sam Halsall was also among the scorers, in the 40-12 win for Wigan.

The first try of the game came after three minutes, with O’Keefe going over on the left side.

Wigan Warriors beat Wakefield Trinity in the Reserves Grand Final (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Kieran Tyrer extended the lead to 10-0 shortly after, as he produced a dummy pass to open up a gap for himself in the Trinity line.

At the midway point of the first half, O’Keefe added his second, with space once again appearing on the wing.

Wakefield pulled one through Robbie Butterworth just before the half hour mark, as he got on the end of his own kick to go over, barging Umyla Hanley out of the way in the process.

The Warriors then had their number temporarily reduced, with James McDonnell shown a yellow card.

Despite that, Winder’s side were not negatively impacted.

After Logan Astley was denied a try for a forward pass, O’Keefe completed his hat-trick right on the half time whistle.

After the break, Wakefield pulled another one back through Josh Phillips, before Halsall re-extended Wigan’s lead, running 80 metres to the line after intercepting a Trinity pass.

After the hour mark, the centre claimed his second of the game, with O’Keefe breaking through the opposition line, before passing the ball inside to his teammate.

With six minutes remaining, Alex Sutton added his name to the scoresheet, before Astley rounded-off the Warriors reserve’s Grand Final win with the final try of the afternoon.

Tries: O’Keefe (3,’ 20,’ 40’), Tyrer (15’), Halsall (57,’ 64’), Sutton (74’), Astley (77’)

Conversions: O’Keefe (4/9)