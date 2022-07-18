Wigan Warriors Women announce the signing of French international Lauréane Biville

The 23-year-old, who can play centre and second-row, joins the club for the remainder of the 2022 Super League season.

Biville will use her time with the Warriors as an opportunity to prepare for the Rugby League World Cup.

She said: "The coach (Kris Ratcliffe) asked me months ago to come and play here. As we (France) have the World Cup soon and it’s our summer break,so it was a good deal for me to develop my skills and keep a certain intensity until October.

Lauréane Biville has joined Wigan

"I want to try to play a little bit and see if I can bring something to the team and learn alongside them all.

“It's also a good opportunity for me to open doors to our federation and next generations and show them that if we send French girls to play and develop their rugby, it will at least help to involve our level in France, like men have been doing for years now.

"We (France) won't have lots of games before the World Cup, and we will play against big Nations, so playing at a higher level in Betfred Women's Super League will definitely help me to get ready for it."

Biville has over 10 years experience of playing the sport.

After starting her career in France, she moved to Australia in 2018 to represent Easts Tigers.

She also spent time in the Women's NRL with Gold Coast Titans, as well as representing New Zealand Warriors in a Women's NRL Nines tournament.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, she headed home, and has most recently been playing for RC Lescure-Arthes XIII, near her home in Carcassonne.

Internationally, she made her debut for France at the age of 17, six years ago.