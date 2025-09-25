Wigan Warriors star Remi Wilton celebrates reaching 2025 Women's Super League Grand Final

Wigan Warriors Women celebrated their historic 2025 campaign at their annual end-of-season awards evening on Wednesday, with Australian hooker Remi Wilton scooping the Player of the Year gong.

Wilton picked up the Player of the Year award, which was picked by head coach Denis Betts and the rest of the coaching staff. Wilton has made 18 appearances in her debut season with Wigan following her off-season arrival from York Valkyrie, and has played a key role in both attack and defence in a season of incredible highs for the Warriors Women.

Eva Hunter scooped the Top Try-Scorer award after crossing for 23 tries this year, setting a new club record for most consecutive games scoring a try (13), surpassing a record held jointly by Sam Tomkins, Steve Ella and Martin Offiah (11).

The 20-year-old back-rower continued her try-scoring in Wigan’s 38-0 win over Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals of the Women’s Super League, whilst she also scored in representative action for Lancashire and England this year.

Meanwhile, Hunter took home the Players’ Player of the Year gong, as voted for by her peers. Young halfback Jenna Foubister came in second place, with Wilton in third.

Hunter also picked up the Warrior of the Year award, which is chosen annually by Katie Coutanche, for her attitude, competitiveness and try-scoring ability.

The Young Player of the Year award went to electric fullback Grace Banks, who turned 20 on the day of the semi-final win over Leeds, with the trophy presented by former player and now academy assistant coach Sinead Coleman.

Banks, who made her senior debut at just 17 in April 2023, has been a key member of Wigan’s spine this year alongside Izzy Rowe, Foubister and Wilton. Banks picked up the Player of the Match awards in the semi-final and final of this year’s Women’s Challenge Cup, scoring a spectacular solo effort under the famous Wembley arch. She also made her international debut for England in a 62-0 win over Wales in August.

The Warriors Women also handed out eight heritage certificates at the awards evening to those who made their senior club debuts in 2025 – Tiana Power (#086), Emily Veivers (#087), Shaniah Power (#088), Meg Williams (#089), Remi Wilton (#090), Mia-Jayne Atherton (#091), Charlotte Meredith (#092), Lucie Sams (#093).