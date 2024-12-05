Wigan Warriors Women will open their Women’s Super League campaign at home to champions York Valkyrie in May.

The season will have 14 rounds, concluding on the weekend of September 13/14 before the top four face off in the play-offs on September 21 for a spot in this year's Grand Final on Sunday October 5 – which will be hosted at the home ground of the highest-ranked club.

There will be a Battle of the Borough in the Women’s Super League next year after Leigh Leopards secured a place in the top flight after defeating Featherstone Rovers in the promotion play-off final.

The fixture list has been confirmed for the 2025 Women's Super League season

Sky Sports will showcase three BWSL fixtures once again this year in addition to the play-offs and Grand Final.

The second live BWSL game of the season will be on Friday 11 July when Leeds take on Saints at AMT Headingley (KO 5.30pm). Just a few weeks later Wigan will travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium on the penultimate weekend of the season to face their rivals, also live on Sky Sports (September 5), where they will be looking to avenge their 2024 semi-final defeat.

All eight BWSL sides will begin their hunt for silverware in the Betfred Challenge Cup on the weekend of April 5/6, with the final returning to Wembley Stadium for only the third time on Saturday June 7.

Full fixture list: Round 1: Wigan Warriors v York Valkyrie - Friday, May 16, Round 2: Wigan Warriors v Barrow Raiders - Sunday, May 25, Round 3: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, 31 May, Round 4: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors - Sunday, June 15, Round 5: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Sunday, June 22, Round 6: Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Sunday, June 29, Round 7: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Sunday, July 13, Round 8: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - Sunday, July 20, Round 9: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos - Sunday, July 27, Round 10: Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors - Sunday, August 17, Round 11: York Valkyrie v Wigan Warriors - Sunday, August 24, Round 12: Barrow Raiders v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, August 30, Round 13: St Helens v Wigan Warriors - Friday, September 5, Round 14: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves - Sunday, September 14.