The fixture at Cross Keys RFC, Newport, is the first of two consecutive games for Craig Richards’ side, with a meeting with France also lined up at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on June 18.

Both matches are part of England’s preparations for the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

On his selection, Richards said: “It is brilliant to be able to introduce so many new and talented faces to the side ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wales.

Georgia Wilson has been included in the England squad

“All of the potential debutants have impressed me in the early stages of the season and have earned the opportunity to show us what they can do on the international stage.

“There is a real competition for places amongst the squad now and players need to be performing consistently to wear the England shirt.