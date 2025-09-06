Wigan Warriors Women celebrate their first-ever League Leaders' Shield

Wigan Warriors Women coach Denis Betts cut an incredibly proud figure after his side clinched their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield, and their third trophy of the year.

The Warriors went into Friday’s derby against St Helens knowing that a win would secure the League Leaders’ Shield because of the withdrawal of Warrington Wolves from the competition, and the subsequent 48-0 win awarded to them for next weekend’s final round fixture against the Wolves.

Wigan sat a point behind Saints prior to kick-off, and they came from behind at the break to claim a pulsating 24-20 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium, ending Saints’ unbeaten record in the process, whilst claiming the award for being Super League’s most consistent side in 2025.

"We’ve never won a league title before, so we’ll take the League Leaders’ Shield,” said Betts.

"For me as a coach, the Grand Final is the Grand Final, it is a Cup competition, and we want to be in that, be competitive and go after it, but you win the league title by being the most consistent team every single week – that’s coaching every week and playing every week – and that means a lot to me personally to be able to say we were the best team throughout the whole competition this year.

"The Grand Final will take care of itself, and we’ll aim for that, but the League Leaders’ Shield is a real big statement.”

The League Leaders’ Shield is the third trophy that Betts’ side has secured this season, with a historic quadruple now in sight, having already lifted the Challenge Cup and Nines trophy earlier this year.

A resolute performance saw the Warriors come from behind to regain pole position and seal the League Leaders’ Shield at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with England stars Jenna Foubister, Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Grace Banks and Molly Jones getting on the scoresheet.

"I thought it was great for the game as well,” Betts added. “We started the season on fire, but that was the way we wanted to go.

"We’ve been pretty consistent all year; the York defeat gave us a little bit of a shot in the arm. I wouldn’t say the girls are fatigued, but all of a sudden, for the first time ever, the stakes have gone up, and I think it’s a little bit of the pressure of understanding how to build a game and win a game when it gets difficult. I think over the last couple of weeks we’ve put that together in training, and I think we saw today in the second half, we started to understand that.

"The girls have gone through a learning curve over the last few weeks, and that’s what this year has been.

"They’ve made some decisions, things didn’t go our way early at York, we found a way of turning our second half into a solid performance without winning a game, and we’ve come here today and we’ve not played particularly well, our skill wasn’t great at times, but we had a real will about us and a desire to win, and then we turned that around with a real high completion in the second half and had a great defensive effort.”