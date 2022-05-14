The two teams go head-to-head at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2pm).

Greenfield states despite having a few injuries in the Wigan squad, they are hungry for success this season.

She said: “I think there are a few nerves going round camp at the minute. It’s not just the start of the season, it’s derby week, so it’s massive for us. We definitely want to get that win and get the bragging rights. We are all looking forward to it, and there’s no bigger game.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Greenfield is excited for the first Women's Super League game of the season against St Helens

“It’ll be massive to get the victory over them, it’s a huge challenge. We have a few injuries, so that’s made the team change a little bit and has had a big effect.

“Two of our England internationals are currently missing and they are a massive part of our team, with not only experience, but they are people who others look up to. It’s had a huge impact so it’s been quite hard, and we’ve not even started the season yet.

“Having a few of us back has lifted spirits in camp, but it did give some of the younger girls a chance to show their abilities, and I think that’s massive.

“I’m coming back from injury and fighting for my position, which is how it should be. Everyone wants a starting shirt, and that’s huge. If you’re complacent in a team, then that can affect morale.

“Everyone wants to fight for Wigan and be part of the side. We are aiming to get some silverware, and if you don’t have that drive then you’re not going to get there.”

Greenfield made her return from injury in the recent Nines tournament which took place at Warrington’s Victoria Park.

“I absolutely loved it, I felt it was massive for the women’s game because it brought in a lot of social media,” she added.

“Personally for me it was good to be back out on the pitch after eight months of injury. It’s been quite challenging mentally, but I feel more confident going into the derby game now.