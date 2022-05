Kris Ratcliffe’s side won two of their three matches, starting with a dominant 33-0 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Wilson was among the scorers, as she claimed a first half hat-trick, which contributed to her total of five throughout the tournament.

Following a 18-10 defeat to Déesses Catalanes, the Warriors bounced back with a 30-0 win against Hull FC to finish the weekend on a high.