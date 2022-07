Kris Ratcliffe’s side were beaten 48-12, in what is their third loss in four games at the start of the Super League season.

Anna Davies scored in the first half for the Warriors, as they went into the break trailing 28-6.

Mary Coleman also went over after the restart, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Wigan Warriors Women were defeated by Leeds Rhinos (Credit: John Baldwin)