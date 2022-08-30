Wigan Warriors Women roundup: Kris Ratcliffe's side defeated by St Helens
Wigan Warriors Women were on the end of a heavy derby defeat against St Helens on Sunday afternoon.
Kris Ratcliffe’s side finished the regular Super League season with a 56-4 loss at Robin Park Arena.
The tone was set in the early moments of the game, with Leah Burke going over for the opener after only a minute.
The winger would finish the game with a brace, as did Eboni Partington and Amy Hardcastle.
Rebecca Rotherham, Rachael Woosey, Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge were all also among the St Helens scorers.
Meanwhile, a late Partington sin bin gave the Warriors an opportunity to post a late try of their own, with Gabi Leigh going over for a consolation in the 77th minute.
Wigan’s next outing comes in the play-offs on Sunday afternoon, when they take on York City Knights Women at Headingley Stadium (K.O. 3pm).
The match is the first part of a double-header, with St Helens V Leeds Rhinos kicking off at 5.15pm.