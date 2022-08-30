News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors Women roundup: Kris Ratcliffe's side defeated by St Helens

Wigan Warriors Women were on the end of a heavy derby defeat against St Helens on Sunday afternoon.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:30 pm

Kris Ratcliffe’s side finished the regular Super League season with a 56-4 loss at Robin Park Arena.

The tone was set in the early moments of the game, with Leah Burke going over for the opener after only a minute.

The winger would finish the game with a brace, as did Eboni Partington and Amy Hardcastle.

Wigan Warriors Women were defeated by St Helens in the Women's Super League

Rebecca Rotherham, Rachael Woosey, Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge were all also among the St Helens scorers.

Meanwhile, a late Partington sin bin gave the Warriors an opportunity to post a late try of their own, with Gabi Leigh going over for a consolation in the 77th minute.

Wigan’s next outing comes in the play-offs on Sunday afternoon, when they take on York City Knights Women at Headingley Stadium (K.O. 3pm).

The match is the first part of a double-header, with St Helens V Leeds Rhinos kicking off at 5.15pm.

Both games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

