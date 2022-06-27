Kris Ratcliffe’s side were beaten 46-0 by York City Knights, who continued their unbeaten run in Super League.

After going into the break with only a 12-0 lead, York put their foot down in the second half.

Emma Kershaw was among the scorers, as she went over for a hat-trick for the visitors.

Wigan Warriors Women were defeated by York (Credit: John Baldwin)

The result means the Warriors have lost two of their opening three games at the start of this campaign, with the other defeat coming against St Helens on the opening day of the season, while they were on the winning side against Huddersfield.

Wigan are back in action on Sunday, as they welcome Leeds Rhinos to Robin Park Arena.