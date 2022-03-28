Kris Ratcliffe’s side bounced back from last week’s defeat to York City Knights Ladies at the LNER Stadium, to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Anna Davies went over for a hat trick, while Rachel House and Gabi Leigh both scored braces, to help Wigan on their way to the win in front of a home crowd at Robin Park Arena.

The tone of the game was set within the opening stages, as Jade Gregory-Haselden for the first of seven first half tries.

Wigan Warriors Women progress to the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

Ruth Thomas, Holly Speakman and House all went over soon after, to give Wigan a 22-0 lead after 17 minutes.

Davies soon got her first of the game, before House added her second just before the half an hour mark.

Leigh powered her way over ahead of the break, to make it 38-0.

After a slow start to the second half, Freya Hellin added her name to the scoresheet in the 51st minute to extend the Warriors lead.

Carys Marsh also went over, before Davies and Leigh both got their second of the afternoon.

With eight minutes of the game remaining, the winger completed her hat-trick to round off a good day at Robin Park Arena.

Wigan now head into the final eight of the Women’s Challenge Cup, and will be back in action in a few weeks time.