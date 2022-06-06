Kris Ratcliffe’s side produced a 30-18 victory away to Huddersfield Giants at Laund Hill Sports Complex.
The Warriors went over for six tries in total, to bounce back from their derby defeat to St Helens in their opening game of the campaign.
Greenfield completed her brace within 22 minutes, going over either side of an Emma Dwyer try to give Wigan an early lead.
Georgia Wilson also added her name to the scoresheet before the break, to extend the score to 20-0.
Despite the Giants producing four of their own tries in the second half, Beth Hayes and Anna Davies both went over as well to settle any Wigan nerves.