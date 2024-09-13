Wigan Warriors Women will take on rivals St Helens in the Betfred Women’s Super League semi-finals following their 24-4 defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top four in the BWSL will play off for a place in the Grand Final, which will be played at home ground of the finalist ranked highest on October 6, live on Sky Sports.

Denis Betts’ side finish the season in fourth spot, with rivals Saints lifting the League Leaders’ Shield following their win over Barrow Raiders Ladies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors Women will face rivals St Helens in the Women's Super League semi-finals

The semi-finals will both be played on Sunday, September 22, (kick-offs 5pm and 7.30pm), and shown live on Sky Sports.

Friday marked the third double-header of the year at the Brick Community Stadium, with Matt Peet’s side also taking on Brad Arthur’s Leeds Rhinos in the penultimate game of the Men’s Super League campaign.

Leeds Rhinos gained an early lead on eight minutes in the Women’s encounter. Forward Ella Donnelly breaking through the middle, stopped short by a scrambling Grace Banks and Anna Davies. But scrum-half Caitlin Casey spotted a gap close to the line on the next play to make it 4-0.

A magnificent effort from Georgia Wilson almost levelled the scores just minutes later, only to ground a grubber kick on the dead-ball line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Davies scored her 22nd try of the season in the defeat to Leeds Rhinos

It was ever-impressive Davies who hit back for the hosts with 15 minutes on the clock. First with a break from inside her own 10, the outside-back finished a try in the corner after a penalty for her 22nd score of the season.

However, the Rhinos retook the lead on 25 minutes, with hooker Keara Bennett finding a huge gap on Wigan’s line for a 10-4 score, and that was extended on the half-time hooter. A mistake at the back gave Sophie Robinson the chance to touch down a loose ball for 14-4 at the break.

And Leeds cemented the final two points on offer of the season with two more tries in the second half, first through Amy Hardcastle before Robinson claimed her second with Leeds jumping to second on the table, with third-placed York Valkyrie to play Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.