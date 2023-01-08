Wigan Warriors Women's fixtures revealed for the 2023 Super League season
Wigan Warriors Women have discovered their fixtures for the 2023 Super League season.
Kris Ratcliffe’s side start their campaign away to Warrington Wolves at Victoria Park on April 16.
Meanwhile, they will have to wait until July 9 for their first home game, when they welcome Leeds to Robin Park Arena.
They then face the Rhinos again on September 8 at Headingley, ahead of a fixture between the men’s sides.
Here is the full fixture list:
Warrington Wolves (A)- Sunday April 16 (K.O. 2pm)
Huddersfield Giants (A)- Sunday May 28 (K.O. 2pm)
St Helens (A)- Sunday June 11 (K.O. 1pm)
York Valkyrie (A)- Sunday July 2 (K.O. 12pm)
Leeds Rhinos (H)- Sunday July 9 (K.O. 12pm)
Warrington Wolves (H)- Sunday July 16 (K.O. 12pm)
St Helens (H)- Sunday August 6 (K.O. 12pm)
York Valkyrie (H)- Sunday August 12 (K.O. 12pm)
Huddersfield Giants (H)- Sunday September 3 (K.O. 12pm)
Leeds Rhinos (A)- Friday September 8 (K.O. 5.30pm)