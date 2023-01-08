News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors Women's fixtures revealed for the 2023 Super League season

Wigan Warriors Women have discovered their fixtures for the 2023 Super League season.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kris Ratcliffe’s side start their campaign away to Warrington Wolves at Victoria Park on April 16.

Meanwhile, they will have to wait until July 9 for their first home game, when they welcome Leeds to Robin Park Arena.

Hide Ad

They then face the Rhinos again on September 8 at Headingley, ahead of a fixture between the men’s sides.

Wigan Warriors Women have discovered their fixtures
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell pinpoints which players inspired him growing up

Here is the full fixture list:

Hide Ad

Warrington Wolves (A)- Sunday April 16 (K.O. 2pm)

Huddersfield Giants (A)- Sunday May 28 (K.O. 2pm)

Hide Ad

St Helens (A)- Sunday June 11 (K.O. 1pm)

York Valkyrie (A)- Sunday July 2 (K.O. 12pm)

Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos (H)- Sunday July 9 (K.O. 12pm)

Warrington Wolves (H)- Sunday July 16 (K.O. 12pm)

Hide Ad

St Helens (H)- Sunday August 6 (K.O. 12pm)

York Valkyrie (H)- Sunday August 12 (K.O. 12pm)

Hide Ad

Huddersfield Giants (H)- Sunday September 3 (K.O. 12pm)

Leeds Rhinos (A)- Friday September 8 (K.O. 5.30pm)