The 27-year-old, who can play in a number of positions, was part of the inaugural Redtails team in America and has experience in different formats of the game.

White states she has fallen in love with rugby since making her first outing.

She said: “I actually got recruited at college to play lacrosse but ended up playing rugby, starting with sevens while working in between. I fell in love with it. My now husband was the coach of the men’s team in Memphis, so I started playing for the women’s.

Taylor White has joined Wigan Warriors Women

“From there I started going on tours, went on USA camp and was selected for the national league team, which is one of my favourite rugby accomplishments, just getting to represent my country and pulling on that jersey.

“It’s one of the fastest growing sports in America, especially for women, but it is still hard to find a rugby league club.

“I’m here at Wigan now because I’m looking to grow in the sport, and this a great opportunity for me to learn as well as bring my own style of play to the club. I’m super excited to play here.

“I know a lot about the men’s team, but not so much about the women’s. My husband reached out saying ‘my wife is interested in playing, how can we make this work?’

“From there on me and Kris (Ratcliffe) connected and it’s gone from there.

“I love the facilities here, it is super exciting. I feel like I’m welcome, which is very important, especially coming into a new environment when you don’t know anyone. This is another opportunity for me to grow my rugby family.

“My husband’s family lives just outside Manchester, so it’s only an hour away. He’s probably more excited than I am for me to be playing here. He’ll be over next month with my two-year-old, William.”

White says the Wigan fans can expect exciting rugby from her, as she hopes to become a role model for young players.

“I’m a playmaker for sure,” she added.

“I want to give as much to the team as Wigan have given to me. My teammates can expect a fast paced game and for me to put them in space. I feel comfortable in different positions, wherever the coach wants me. I can catch the ball, I can kick the ball, I’m very diverse.

“I just want to find my feet and grow, getting better every day. There’ll be nerves before my first game, but that’ll stop when that first whistle blows.

“I’m willing to work hard to earn my spot, because they already have a good setup here. My husband’s family are going to come and cheer me on, which is super exciting.

“Black female athletes don’t usually get into rugby, so it’s exciting to be the face for it, I feel like I can give a lot back.

“I’ve come all the way from America to come here so I want to be an example for young girls.